DHEC: No confirmed Coronavirus cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday morning there are still no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in South Carolina.
The announcement from state officials came just one day after the second person in the U.S. died from the disease in Washington State.
On a call during an S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee meeting Monday morning, medical professionals told Gov. Henry McMaster that the focus continues to be on preventing cases in the Palmetto State.
DHEC staff told McMaster that they have coordinated with the CDC on testing protocols.
SC Department of Commerce officials say they are still collecting data to see how and if the coronavirus is impacting businesses.
According to officials, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken the following proactive steps to protect the health of the public:
- Developed tools for the investigation of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and provided training to epidemiology staff across the state to investigate and report cases.
- Communicated information to hospital laboratories, infection preventionists, and physicians to keep them informed about how to identify and report possible cases to DHEC.
- Communicated information regarding the virus and prevention resources to hospitals, businesses, schools and state agencies across the state.
- Held an informational briefing for legislators and reporters on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina last month.
DHEC has also created a webpage for the Coronavirus which officials say will be regularly updated.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.