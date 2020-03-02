Man dies day after shooting in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died a day after a shooting that left another person injured in northwest Charlotte.
The incident happened near the intersection of North Crigler Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 12:30 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection. When officers arrived, they located evidence of a shooting.
The investigation led officers to determine two people who had been shot were taken by private parties to nearby hospitals. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.
On March 1, the seriously injured victim died. He was identified as 25-year-old Demarcus Rashawn Mack.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
