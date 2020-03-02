Man dies day after shooting in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

The incident happened near the intersection of North Crigler Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 12:30 a.m. (Source: Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 10:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died a day after a shooting that left another person injured in northwest Charlotte.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Crigler Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road on Saturday, Feb. 29 around 12:30 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection. When officers arrived, they located evidence of a shooting.

The investigation led officers to determine two people who had been shot were taken by private parties to nearby hospitals. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

On March 1, the seriously injured victim died. He was identified as 25-year-old Demarcus Rashawn Mack.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

