Jockey dies after fall in race at Rillito Park Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A jockey has died after falling from his mount during a race at Rillito Park Racetrack.
According to information from the Rillito Park Foundation, Richard C. Gamez was in the lead during the fifth race on Sunday, March 1, when his horse stumbled in the final turn, causing him to fall.
Gamez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.
Gamez was currently ranked seventh, including two wins. He had raced at Rillito since childhood, according to the foundation.
