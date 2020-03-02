Heroic 10-year-old saves mom’s life after medical emergency while driving

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The mother of a 10-year-old Biloxi girl is alive thanks to the quick actions and smart choices of her heroic daughter.
A 10-year-old Biloxi girl’s quick thinking and heroic actions helped save her mother’s life last month after her mom went into shock while driving.
Patricia Moseley and her daughter Jami-Anne were driving in Waveland when the mother suddenly fainted. Thinking her mom was going into diabetic shock, her daughter immediately jumped into action.
“She started to drive down the road and her hands just flew off the wheel because she could barely even touch the steering wheel and the car went off into the parking lot,” said Jami-Anne, who goes to North Bay Elementary.
The child’s dad Roger was an EMT and taught her exactly what to do. Using the vehicle’s On Star feature, Jami-Anne called 911 then waved down a police officer for help.
Typing in the password on her mom’s phone, Jami-Anne began gathering information to help first responders.
“I pulled up a list of all her medications and I got out her driver’s license,” said Jami-Anne. “I was just sitting there thinking it’s a good thing that I memorized where all this stuff is in her wallet and what to do when something like this happens.”
Waveland police officer Paul Taylor immediately started working to help the child and her mother.
According to Jami-Ann’s dad, Patricia had a bite of some kind and had actually gone in to anaphylactic shock.
Officer Taylor was honored as the city’s employee of the month for his quick actions to save Patricia and help Jami-Ann. But it’s praise he said he doesn’t deserve because Jami-Ann was the real hero of the day.
Jami-Ann has a brain tumor and suffers from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is a condition that cause abnormally large increases in her heart rate.
Along with her furry friend Cherokee, who is in training to become her service dog, Jami-Ann said her parents are her biggest support system.
“I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said. “They’re always there for me when I’m upset and when I’m sad and so I’m always going to be there for them.”
Jami-Ann’s parents have long known she was a remarkable child. Now, she can add superhero to her list of accomplishments.
"To me, it was really a big deal. It was for somebody I love so I was going to do it,” said Jami-Anne. “It made me feel like I really can do anything.
Jami-Anne dreams of becoming both a flight nurse and a marine biologist.
