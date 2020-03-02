Dozens camp outside Bojangles Coliseum 24 hours before President Trump rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Trump is getting ready to hold a rally Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum. This will be on the eve of Super Tuesday, and North Carolina is one of several states where delegates are up for grabs.
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m and doors do not open until 3 p.m.
That did not discourage people from camping outside. Tents were set up in the parking lot as Trump supporters want to secure a spot to see the president. The Bojangles Coliseum holds about 9,600 people.
Trump is coming to talk about what North Carolina’s job creation looks like since he’s been in the Oval Office.
In that crowd was Republican Chad Brown, a Gaston County Commissioner. He turned his attention over to the Democrats and shared how he was not surprised that Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate dropped out of the race.
“I think over the next few days you’ll see a lot of them falling to the wayside. It’s just the flavor of what’s going on in North Carolina. Obviously, they want to put somebody up against a great person in Donald Trump and what he’s done in his presidency and the promises that he’s kept,” said Gaston County Commissioner Brown.
Another Trump supporter expressed similar feelings.
“You know, there are Democratic candidates who are trying to win their primaries and try to get the nomination to run against Trump, which it doesn’t matter who wins out of any of them, they’re not going to beat President Trump,” said Glenn Hudecek.
