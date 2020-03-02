1 detained after woman stabbed on CATS bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was detained after a woman was stabbed on a CATS bus in Charlotte Monday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte Area Transit System, CATS bus route 8 was headed outbound when the incident happened at Tuckaseegee Road near Triangle Drive around 4:45 p.m.
Charlotte police officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon with Injury at the scene.
Based on initial information, officers say a woman was stabbed by another woman. CATS officials say one woman was taken to the hospital by Medic.
Police do not know if the two women knew each other. Officers say they have detained one person at this time and are investigating her involvement in the incident.
“Riding the system is safe. If something does happen our operators know to contact law enforcement quickly like this operator did. We ask passengers if they do see something to let us know what is going on,” a public information officer with CATS said.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.