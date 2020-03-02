Crews battling 2-alarm fire at multi-story apartment in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in southeast Charlotte Sunday night.
The incident is happening on Pineburr Road.
Charlotte Fire Department said there was smoke showing from the third floor of a multi-story apartment when crews arrived.
Around 7:45 p.m., the fire department tweeted that a second alarm had been transmitted, signaling the severity of the fire.
There’s no word on what caused the fire, if there are any injuries or the amount of damage.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
