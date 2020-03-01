Winthrop tops High Point to claim share of Big South title

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Hale scored 22 points and Chandler Vaudrin distributed a career-high 15 assists and Winthrop beat High Point 84-76 to clinch a share of the Big South Conference regular season championship.
Vaudrin also scored eight points with eight rebounds, Josh Ferguson scored 14 Charles Falden grabbed nine rebounds.
John-Michael Wright had 24 points and six rebounds for the Panthers, Jamal Wright scored 24 and Caden Sanchez grabbed eight rebounds.
Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 67 seconds left before halftime gave Winthrop a 44-42 lead and they never trailed again.
Later in the day, third-place Gardner-Webb pulled a surprise and beat Radford who entered the day a game up on Winthrop.
