Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race

(CBS News) - Tom Steyer is dropping out of the presidential race following his projected third place finish in South Carolina Saturday, CBS News reports.
Steyer invested heavily in the Palmetto State, building a campaign infrastructure and spending more than $17 million on ads there. He had the most staff in South Carolina, with 102 staffers, and spent 23 days campaigning in the state.
Steyer's efforts appeared to pay off, as polling in the run-up to the primary put him in third behind Biden and Sanders. But he failed to earn any delegates in the other three early-voting states, Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
The billionaire philanthropist was among the first to call for President Trump’s impeachment and has been one of the most vocal to sound the alarm about climate change.
