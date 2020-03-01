Sunny and cool for Sunday, with a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frigid temperatures develop overnight into Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the 20s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Milder temperatures and more rain chances return for next week. A FIRST ALERT is in effect Tuesday through Thursday, with more widespread rain likely, and the chance for some storms. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s for Monday, with mid to upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A few rain showers will linger for next Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. At this point, next weekend looks dry, with seasonably cool temperatures.
Enjoy the sunshine on Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
