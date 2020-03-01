Silver Alert issued for missing N.C. woman

Silver Alert issued for missing N.C. woman
Chelsea Lang is missing from her Winston-Salem home. (Source: Winston-Salem Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 1:56 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman who went missing from Winston-Salem.

Chelsea Marie Lang, 20, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

She stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds with long, brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, long-sleeve pullover and brown pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

