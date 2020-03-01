2 shot, injured in drive-by shooting at BBQ in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a BBQ in northwest Charlotte Saturday night.
The incident happened at a home on Welling Avenue around 9 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say multiple people were having a BBQ when an unknown suspect drove up in a vehicle and shot at them. Two male victims were shot.
One was just grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury, while the other was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has not been located, and detectives are working to determine the motive.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
