2 shot, injured in drive-by shooting at BBQ in northwest Charlotte
The incident happened at a home on Welling Avenue around 9 p.m. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 29, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:23 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a BBQ in northwest Charlotte Saturday night.

The incident happened at a home on Welling Avenue around 9 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say multiple people were having a BBQ when an unknown suspect drove up in a vehicle and shot at them. Two male victims were shot.

One was just grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury, while the other was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located, and detectives are working to determine the motive.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

