One killed in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday.
The incident was called in just before noon on the 3500 block of Burner Drive.
Police blocked off access to an apartment complex.
Another person suffered minor injuries. Medic wasn’t sure if that person had been shot.
Police said they don’t know the circumstances behind the shooting, but that they aren’t looking for anyone until they can identify a suspect.
CMPD hopes the public can help them determine a suspect.
No other information was released.
