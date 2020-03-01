Mississippi man begins 411-mile journey to raise awareness of meth addiction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Mississippi man is trekking hundreds of miles across the state, all to raise awareness of methamphetamine addiction.
Ken Stevens is walking 411 miles from Biloxi to Corinth. He started his journey on Friday and plans to walk 10 to 13 miles each day.
Along the way, he’s stopping in 14 cities to hold meetings. On Saturday, he was in Gulfport.
Stevens is a recovering meth addict himself. He’s now the founder of the nonprofit Families Against Meth and hopes to inspire others by sharing his story.
He said he knows this won’t be an easy trip, but he has a good reason to keep going.
“I’m trying to get my wife back. When I was out on my addiction she left me because she’s not an addict, and just trying to get her back. She told me she would think about coming back if I done this, so I’m hoping I can get her back,” he said.
“And also my daughter, she’s on it, and she promised me if I finished it, she’d quit, so I’m going to do it for them, as well as everybody else.”
Stevens plans to complete his walk on April 19 in Corinth. He said he would love to have others join him on his journey, which he is chronicling on Facebook.
His next stop is Wiggins on March 4 followed by Hattiesburg on March 7.
Stevens is also collecting donations for Broken Lives Ministry, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
