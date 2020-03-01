Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ATV-BOY KILLED
Boy dies of injuries after four-wheeler crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered when the four-wheel vehicle he was operating rolled over. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Amari Ford died Saturday from injuries sustained in the Feb. 15 accident. Investigators say Ford was operating the four-wheeler on private property while under the supervision of adults, then drove onto a nearby property where the vehicle rolled over. He was not wearing a helmet.
JUDGE CENSURED
North Carolina Supreme Court censures Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court has censured a Superior Court judge for violating the judicial code of conduct and for conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. Friday's ruling follows a recommendation by the state Judicial Standards Commission. Stone cooperated with the commission's investigation and did not challenge its findings or its recommendation that he censured. The disciplinary action involves conduct by Stone when he was a district court judge in response to a complaint over legal fees involving a client he represented in a criminal case before becoming a judge. He has since been elected to Superior Court.
AP-NC-SUPCO-FLASH BANG GRENADES
Court: flash-bang grenades are weapons of mass destruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court has declared that "flash-bang" grenades often used by law enforcement officials are weapons of “mass death and destruction.” Friday's decision reverses an appeals court finding that flash bang grenades found in a man's car after a traffic stop were not devices capable of causing mass death and destruction as outlined in North Carolina law. The appeals court said such devices must be capable of causing catastrophic and deadly damage. But the state Supreme Court noted that the language in the law defines a weapon of mass death and destruction as "any explosive or incendiary" bomb or grenade.
JAILHOUSE SUICIDE
North Carolina inmate dead in jailhouse suicide incident
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina jail inmate is dead as the result of a suicide attempt. Guilford County sheriff's officials say 36-year-old Kent Fulton Gilliland of Julian died at a Greensboro hospital on Friday after trying to kill himself at the Guilford County Detention Center. Gilliland was scheduled for two separate court appearances next month on multiple felony counts of larceny, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities are conducting an investigation into his death.
ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS
3 open House seats draw slew of candidates in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is teeming with candidates for Congress in Tuesday’s primaries, as three of the state’s 13 U.S. House incumbents are not seeking reelection. Nearly 30 candidates are scrambling for the seats now held by three Republicans. The departing members are Reps. Mark Walker, George Holding and Mark Meadows. Holding and Walker are stepping aside because redistricting in the fall shifted their Republican districts so that they would favor Democrats. Meadows isn't seeking reelection because he could soon be working for President Donald Trump. One political expert says Meadows' redrawn district still favors the GOP.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
As early voting ends, presidential candidates back in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several Democratic presidential candidates are back campaigning in North Carolina as early in-person voting ends in the state for the Super Tuesday primary. Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all had speaking events Saturday in the state. Early-voting in all 100 counties concludes Saturday afternoon. Only people already registered to vote can cast ballots at local precincts on Tuesday's primary day or by mail-in absentee ballot. Tuesday's primary also includes nominee elections for governor, U.S. Senate and House, and Council of State and legislative seats.
NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR
Justices agree to hear Gov. Cooper appeal on federal grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to hear Gov. Roy Cooper's appeal of a lower court decision favoring the General Assembly in decisions on spending federal block grant money. The justices on Friday formally agreed to review the Court of Appeals case from December, as requested by the Democratic governor. Three judges on the Court of Appeals unanimously agreed the Republican-controlled legislature had the power to distribute the federal funds differently than how Cooper requested. The case is the latest turn in a legal struggle between the executive and legislative branches that picked up just before Cooper took office in 2017.
COOPER-CABINET
New N Carolina DOT, information tech secretaries sworn in
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Changes atop two of North Carolina's Cabinet-level agencies are official. A judge on Friday swore in Eric Boyette as the new Department of Transportation secretary and Tracy Doaks as secretary of the information technology department. This marks the first changes to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's original Cabinet from 2017. Cooper announced the changes a few weeks ago. Doaks has been the chief deputy state chief information officer and is replacing Boyette as the IT department secretary. At DOT, Boyette succeeded Jim Trogdon, who retired from state government this month.