Crime Stoppers and Georgetown PD searching for two individuals wanted in murder case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers and the Georgetown Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted for a murder that happened in February.
According to officials, Javon Jacob Hair and Dyshan Malik William Frasier are wanted for a homicide that occurred on North Merriman Road in Georgetown on February 5.
If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or send a text to 274637 and could earn up to a $1000 reward.
All tipsters remain anonymous and you never have to give your name.
Officials say do not confront or attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects.
