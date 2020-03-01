Cornwall scores 19 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 70-62

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall and Nate Johnson scored 19 points apiece and Gardner-Webb closed the regular season by knocking Radford out of sole possession of first place in the Big South Conference with a 70-62 win.
Nate Jamison Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% overall to end at 10-game winning streak for Radford.
The Highlanders dropped into a first-place with Winthrop, which beat High Point 84-76.
Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for Radford.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)