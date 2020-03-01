Charlotte firefighter’s son beats cancer, department celebrates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is celebrating as a family as a fellow firefighter’s son has won the battle with cancer.
The department tweeted a heartwarming video Saturday afternoon showing Brody, the son of Charlotte Firefighter Erin Rickards, ringing the bell to celebrate his victory in the battle with cancer.
Firefighters extended thanks to St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital who helped with Brody’s battle.
The tweet encouraged the community to help the department celebrate the brave warrior.
