Catholic Diocese of Charlotte writes letter addressing coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has written a letter to churches addressing the coronavirus.
The letter asks Monsignors and Fathers to use special precautions during the celebration of the Mass and implement protocols at parish functions to minimize the potential for coronavirus and flu spread. Clergy are also asked to educate on how to avoid exposure.
The Diocese suggests alcohol-based anti-bacterial solution or wipes to be made available at entrances.
The letter urges church leaders to not extend the Sign of Peace, or deliver communion from the chalice. The diocese also advises parishes to avoid inviting people to extend a greeting at Mass, as they’re trying to limit unnecessary human contact.
DOCUMENT: Read the full letter here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects coronavirus cases to increase in the U.S. and asks organizations to begin planning to minimize infection and related disruption.
