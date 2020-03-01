Beautiful Sunday - before the sun takes a break for a few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is a day to enjoy! We will see the sun and highs will be in the low 60s.
By Monday, a new low pressure will be taking shape and moving toward us. Clouds will increase through the day and showers are possible by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s again.
Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled. Temperatures will be well above freezing so this will be an all rain event. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers are likely on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the better chance for rain will be the farther south you go. Then rain chances go back up on Thursday. By then, highs will be back in the low 60s.
Friday and Saturday will be cooler and drier. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.