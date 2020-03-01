Atrium Health welcomes Leap Year baby to the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Staff at Atrium Health welcomed a Leap Year baby to the world on Saturday.
Skylar McCain was born on leap day at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center to mom Shaqueya White.
The staff says they are thrilled to welcome this sweet baby to the world!
According to pregnantchicken.com, the odds of being born on Leap Day are 1 in 1,461. Babies born on Feb. 29 are often called leaplings,
These babies share their birthday with about 5 million other people. The rest of the population shares their birthday with almost 21 million people.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.