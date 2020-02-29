14-year-old boy dies weeks after four-wheeler crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old boy has passed away weeks after a crash involving a four-wheeler in northwest Charlotte.
The original incident happened on Feb. 15, 2020 around 6 p.m., as officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Stardust Drive.
When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who was involved in the crash. Medic took him to the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.
CMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed the boy was driving the four-wheeler on private property while under adult supervision. Officials say the boy drove onto a nearby property where the four-wheeler rolled over and he was ejected. The boy was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the boy, identified as Amari Ford, died from his injuries.
The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
