Voters to cast their ballots in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV/WCSC) - Voters will cast their ballots in the 2020 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday as polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot. To find your polling place, click or tap here. Anyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party, may vote in the primary because it is considered “open”. However, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot.
The candidates include Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard.
Some Democratic candidates running for president are not on the ballot in South Carolina because they did not file. No write-in candidates are permitted in the primary.
Polls show former Vice President Joe Biden as the leading candidate in South Carolina. He recently received an endorsement from South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn.
Senator Bernie Sanders is still believed to be a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination. Sanders made several stops in South Carolina during the week.
Tom Steyer has been polling close to Sanders in South Carolina. On Friday afternoon, he sat down with some potential voters for lunch in downtown Columbia.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar along with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also on the ballot and fighting to win over voters, but have not been polling high in South Carolina.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is making a run at the presidency, but made a late-entry into the race so he will not be on the ballot in South Carolina.
The final debate before South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary took place on Tuesday. It also was the last debate before Super Tuesday on March 3.
There is no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year because the party chose not to have one.
The South Carolina Election Commission has compiled a thorough list of additional questions and answers that voters may have. It covers a variety of topics -- from required documents for voting, to what is legal and illegal at polling locations, to general questions about candidates.
To file a complaint about the voting process or another election matter, click or tap here to find contact information for your county’s elections office.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.