Rozier hits tiebreaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors 99-96

TORONTO (AP) — Terry Rozier hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and just their third in 20 games.
Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings.
Pascal Siakam had 24 points for the Raptors.
Toronto, which lost to NBA-leading Milwaukee on Tuesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Christmas.
