The reason why leap years exist - by the numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday, Feb. 29 is 2020′s leap day of the leap year. It only happens once about every four years, but why is that? You can thank NASA for that extra day.
It calculates that it takes about 365.25 days for the Earth to make one revolution around the sun.
So do the math - 0.25 every four years - that equals one. So every four years, an extra day is added to the calendar.
It’s meant to keep all of our time and seasons in check. If we never added that extra day, everything would shift over time and our seasons would be all out of whack.
Now if you want to get really, really specific, That 0.25 is actually an estimate. The exact amount of time it takes for the Earth to circuit the sun is 0.2422.
So when we round up and add that extra day every four years, we’re actually tacking on 45 minutes more than we needed.
Again, over time, that adds up - a long time. It adds about three full days every 400 years.
So to correct that dilemma, scientists decided that we will not have leap days on years that are divisible by 100, unless they can be divided by 400.
An example is that 2000 was a leap year. It could be divided by 100 and by 400. But, the years 2100, 2200, and 2300 will not be leap years because they can’t be divided by 400.
