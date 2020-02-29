Person killed in crash on I-485 Outer, part of highway shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-485 Outer Friday night, causing part of the highway to be shut down.
Police say the outer loop of I-485 at Wilkinson Boulevard is shut down due to the crash.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. CMPD is assisting with traffic.
There’s no word on what happened in the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
