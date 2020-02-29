Parkdale Mills to close Landis plant, 94 jobs lost

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A textile plant in Landis has announced that it would be closing, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Parkdale Mills Plant 23, located at 100 S. Main Street in Landis, will close permanently effective April 24. 94 jobs will be lost according to the NC WARN notice that was posted on February 27.
Parkdale is working with the local Employment Security Commission to provide help for workers looking to move to other Parkdale locations.
A job fair for employees will be held within the next few weeks.
