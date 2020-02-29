No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title by beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory.
The Flyers shot 72.3% from the field while claiming their first regular season title in three years.
Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton’s sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 10 rebounds.
Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson.
