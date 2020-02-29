N.C. mountain snow ends Saturday morning; sunny weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the NC mountains through midday Saturday, with enough snow to cause slick roads. Snowfall of 1” to 3” is likely for many mountain communities, with more snow possible for the higher elevations. Saturday morning low temperatures will range from the teens and 20s in the mountains, to around 30 degrees for the Piedmont.
Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for Saturday afternoon, and 60 degrees for Sunday afternoon.
Milder temperatures and more rain chances return for next week. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for Wednesday of next week, with more widespread rain likely, and the chance for some storms. The timing of the rain could change, so keep a watch on the latest weather forecast for next week. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s for Monday, with upper 60s to lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A few rain showers will linger for next Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Have a safe and fun weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
