Mecklenburg County man dies after N.C. prison fight

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man serving prison time for a Mecklenburg County robbery died Saturday after a fight with another inmate.
Kevin R. Taylor Jr. was housed in regular population at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury.
Prison officials say he was hit with a homemade weapon around 1:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead 12 minutes later.
Taylor was serving a 5-year, 5-month sentence for armed robbery at the time of his death. The other inmate was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will handle the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.