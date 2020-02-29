Fire in control tower evacuates employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Fire in control tower evacuates employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
A fire inside the control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport caused an employee evacuation on Saturday (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire started inside the control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, reducing the flow of flights for nearly a half hour.

The fire at the airport’s tower cab was reported at 9:17 a.m. It was extinguished and non-essential employees were evacuated.

During this time, air traffic controllers handled traffic at a reduced rate, according to the FAA.

All personnel returned to the facility at 9:45 a.m. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.