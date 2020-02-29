Families still waiting for family court orders, despite judge’s denials

In light of Blake’s denials and a “cease and desist” demand sent by her lawyer, WBTV asked for her to provide the signed orders, explaining that WBTV was committed to accurate reporting and was willing to update its story. When Blake and her lawyer did not respond, WBTV undertook additional reporting. As part of that effort, journalists from the station reviewed more than 100 case files of cases heard by Blake in 2017 and 2018 that were included in a list of outstanding cases compiled in January 2019 by a deputy clerk assigned to Blake.