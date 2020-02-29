Enjoy the weekend! THREE First Alerts during the work week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If nothing else, this forecast has good timing. We are looking at a few dry days and a few wet days. The dry ones fall on the weekend… and then we go back to work and rain.
A big high pressure system is in control of our weather this weekend. That is why we will be protected from rain most of the time. Today, we are on the front of the high. That means clouds will decrease but it will remain cool as the wind comes out of the north. We will only get close to 50 degrees for a high. By Sunday, the same system will keep us dry but will start to pull our wind out of the south. That will take temps closer to 60 degrees.
Then we get to Monday. The week ahead looks to be unsettled most of the time. Temperatures will be mild - so we shouldn’t have to worry about winter weather, but rain will make a come-back. There is a 30% chance for showers on Monday. The models aren’t in complete agreement on the timing of the rain but there is a possibility any time from Tuesday through Thursday before we are finally able to dry out for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 60s on Monday… the mid 60s on Tuesday and the low 70s on Wednesday.
After the system finally leaves alone, we should dry out and cool down for next weekend.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
