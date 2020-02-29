Enjoy the weekend! THREE First Alerts during the work week.

A big high pressure system is in control of our weather this weekend. That is why we will be protected from rain most of the time. Today, we are on the front of the high. That means clouds will decrease but it will remain cool as the wind comes out of the north. We will only get close to 50 degrees for a high. By Sunday, the same system will keep us dry but will start to pull our wind out of the south. That will take temps closer to 60 degrees.