Candidates make final pitch to S.C. voters before Saturday’s primary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a week under the political spotlight, the state of South Carolina will take to the polls for the Democratic primary.
Before you cast your vote, we’re breaking down this week’s debates and campaign rallies.
Local political analysts from the College of Charleston said the results of South Carolina primary can make or break a campaign. Saturday’s results are expected to cut the field of candidates in half heading into Super Tuesday.
Decision 2020: South Carolina prepares for primary, general election
”South Carolina is the only state that has an open primary and a Saturday primary so it’s one of those things that allow for a lot of voters to participate and we could see a massive turn out on Saturday,” said political analyst Jordan Ragusa.
The week began with a heated debate, where the candidates spent more time shouting and attacking each other rather than debating the issues. But voters found comfort in hearing from their respected candidate during rallies held all throughout the Palmetto State.
”We still get a solid field of candidates,” said political analyst Gibbs Knotts,
Nearly every candidate spent time this week tackling healthcare concerns and the widespread fear of the coronavirus while taking shots at the president.
”Don’t worry about the Democratic primary cause we’re going to beat you. Start worrying about the coronavirus and the healthcare crisis in America and do your job as president,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
”This virus doesn’t care what county it is in it’s not going to be stopped by a big wall,” said Pete Buttigieg.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden were joined by celebrity supporters at their South Carolina rallies, preaching the importance of unity and winning on Saturday.
”I refuse to believe the proposition that we cannot be united again,” said Biden.
”South Carolina you are going to move us one step closer to getting Donald Trump out of office,” said Warren.
Along with numerous rallies, Sen. Amy Klobuchar took part in CNN’s Charleston Town Hall, addressing minority voters.
”I think there have been so many broken promises to the African-American community, and I’m not that person,” said Klobuchar.
From Georgetown, Charleston, Myrtle Beach to Conway, candidates touched on climate change, fair wages and securing their party’s nomination.
”I know that for us to change this county, we’re not meeting in the middle we have to win,” said Tom Steyer.
Sanders, Steyer and Biden are the only candidates planning to hold watch party’s in Columbia Saturday night.
Despite Biden holding a sizable lead in the polls, political experts aren’t ruling out anything until a winner is officially declared.
”A lot of voters are still making up their mind,” said Ragusa.
WMBF News will have full South Carolina primary coverage all day Saturday, including live reports from the watch parties and live political analysis.
