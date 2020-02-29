Aloha, Hawaii: ‘5-0’ announces end of popular ten-year CBS run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Alex O’Loughlin-led police drama 'Hawaii Five-0′ is ending after a ten-year run with CBS, the network announced Friday.
The news appeared to have been cryptically confirmed earlier in the day by executive producer Peter Lenkov, who posted a picture of a sunset to Instagram that was simply captioned: “Aloha.”
“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment.
The modern-era production was a reboot of the 1968 series that starred Jack Lord as Steve McGarrett, the character O’Loughlin would go on to play some 40 years later.
The original Five-O series ran for a total of 12 seasons.
CBS officials say a two-hour series finale has been scheduled for Friday, April 3.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.