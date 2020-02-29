2-alarm fire causes massive damage to Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early-morning fire caused heavy damage to a south Charlotte apartment complex and required dozens of firefighters to get it under control.
The incident happened before 4 a.m. on the 2100 block of Yeager Creek Drive, off of South Tryon Street.
Pictures from the Charlotte Fire Department show the damage the blaze left behind. Most of the building’s roof was no longer visible in photos from the department. Smoke was seen billowing out of the building
Officials haven’t said how the fire started or whether anybody was hurt.
