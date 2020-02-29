44 African American graves found under Florida school district parking lot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Cardno firm used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves.
The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search on school district property.
The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost African American graves in the Tampa Bay region.
The next step is conducting careful digs to validate the radar’s findings.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.