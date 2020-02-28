57-year-old man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 57-year-old man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a minor in Burke County.
On Feb. 7, Burke County deputies conducted an investigation regarding the crime.
After the investigation, warrants were issued on Kenneth Wayne Blevins for indecent liberties with a child.
Blevins was arrested and taken to the Burke County Magistrates Office where he was issued a $50,000 secured bond with a first appearance court date for March 2, 2020, in Burke County District Court.
