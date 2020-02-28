Women reflect on Charlotte lunch counter sit-ins, 60 years later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Franklin McCain of Greensboro’s North Carolina A&T University is remembered as a student leader.
“On February 1st, 1960 after I sat in for about five minutes,” he said. “I was invincible.”
Another student leader of the sit-in era was Charles Jones of Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University.
“We all had in our spirit the driving desire and need to attack segregation and discrimination,” Jones said.
Both men are credited as the student leaders on their respective campuses, but 60 years ago there was another seemingly unsung demographic committed to change.
Mary Neal Bradley took a stand as a 20-year old. She’s now 80.
“First of all, I didn’t even know why I was doing it,” Bradley told WBTV. ”I really, really didn’t think about the consequences.”
At age 79, Barbara Funderburk remembers sitting in as a 19-year-old.
JCSU student Edith Delaine offered direction, guidance, and encouragement to the female foot soldiers. She shared her extensive out of state nonviolent training in the documentary Lessons from the Lunch Counter.
“So to spit on me and call me names, it didn't bother me. I learned though that people who do that are insecure and feel threatened,” Delaine explained.
Bradley and Funderburk were among more than 200 students who showed up outside of Smith’s Biddle Hall in February of 1960 and made the trek to downtown Charlotte stating their case for equality.
“I don't know what was compelling me to do it, but I did it. And if I felt like I'm like I was doing something big,” Bradley recalls.
Challenges did come when store operators routinely removed seats from these counters so protesting students would have nowhere to sit.
“It doesn’t seem like 60 years. I know that has been 60 years," Bradley said. "And it was scary but not scary. Scary because they were waiting for us to make a mistake.
The tinder box ignited in North Carolina spread to places like Nashville where five and dime store lunch counters would be open to all in May of 1960, and the same changes arrived in Charlotte the following month.
“Charlotte was an up and coming banking center and they didn’t want that, that reputation of being an Alabama or Mississippi,” Funderburk said
