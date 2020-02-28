Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle while crossing street in Charlotte

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle while crossing street in Charlotte
A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Charlotte Thursday night. (Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 27, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 8:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Charlotte Thursday night.

The 19-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the street on Little Rock Road near Peacehaven Drive around 7 p.m. Charlotte police say she was not crossing in a crosswalk.

She was taken by MEDIC to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Little Rock Road was closed in both directions while crime scene processed the scene.

This is a developing story and officials did not give any other details.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.