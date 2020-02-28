Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle while crossing street in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Charlotte Thursday night.
The 19-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the street on Little Rock Road near Peacehaven Drive around 7 p.m. Charlotte police say she was not crossing in a crosswalk.
She was taken by MEDIC to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.
Little Rock Road was closed in both directions while crime scene processed the scene.
This is a developing story and officials did not give any other details.
