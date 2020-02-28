Widening, resurfacing work underway on busy Salisbury street

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -A much-traveled road in Salisbury is finally getting a much-needed makeover. For years citizens have complained about the condition of Newsome Road.
It’s a vital road that connects Stokes Ferry Road and Bringle Ferry Road. The plan to resurface the road was approved six years ago, but the work has just started.
Ask any resident to describe Newsome Road, and they’ll say things like “too many potholes, too narrow," and “the traffic flow, very heavy, sometimes very fast."
For years residents begged for help to fix the narrow road full of dips and driveways, potholes and patches. Now the work has started to fix it, and folks couldn’t be happier.
“Oh yeah, I’m glad to see Newsome Road, there’s a lot of traffic on it," said Jimmy Kitchen.
Along with several neighborhoods and 100’s of houses, there are also two churches. Jerry Snipes is pastor of Resurrection Life Church.
“I think it’s going to be nicer for the neighborhood, safer, definitely be safer," Snipes said. "It’s sometimes hard getting in and out of this parking lot.
City Engineer Wendy Brindle said that when finished in April of 2021, the road will be wider, with a sidewalk on one side, bike lanes on both sides, and a new surface. Curbs and gutters will be installed, and water and sewer connections improved. The city wanted to do this six years ago, but federal funding was delayed.
Now crews are clearing trees and getting ready to start the heavy work. It’ll mean a lot of inconvenience for the next 14 months, but residents are hopeful it will be worth the wait.
“It’s about time, I’ll be glad to see it finished," said Hilda Webb.
