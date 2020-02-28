What S.C. voters should know before heading to the polls Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary will be held Saturday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.
To find your polling place, click or tap here.
Anyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party, may vote in the primary because it is considered “open”. However, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot. They are:
- Michael Bennet - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot
- Joseph R. Biden
- Cory Booker - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot
- Pete Buttigieg
- John K. Delaney - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Andrew Yang - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot
As seen above, some candidates will be on the ballot even though they are no longer running for president.
That is because they filed to be on the ballot in South Carolina, and did not withdraw from the race until after absentee voting began. Some Democratic candidates running for president are not on the ballot in South Carolina because they did not file.
No write-in candidates are permitted in the primary.
There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year because the party chose not to have one.
Below, the South Carolina Election Commission has compiled a thorough list of additional questions and answers that voters may have ahead of Primary Day.
It covers a variety of topics -- from required documents for voting, to what is legal and illegal at polling locations, to general questions about candidates.
To file a complaint about the voting process or another election matter, click or tap here to find contact information for your county’s elections office.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.