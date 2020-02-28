Victim who never got service dog reacts to indictment of company president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man could face prison time for accusations that he falsely promised families service dogs that were not being trained.
Mark Mathis was indicted in Wake County Superior Court on 42 counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He faced a judge for the first time Friday morning, after posting a $500,000 bond.
Jerry Morris, who lives in Gaston County, says he was one of the first victims to file a complaint.
“It really makes your mind like, how did you let this happen to your family?" Morris said. "It’s heartbreaking it really is.”
Morris hoped a service dog would help his son Jeramy, who suffers emotional breakdowns due to a brain disease.
He says he paid almost $10,000 dollars of his own money, and donations raised by friends, to the non-profit Ry-Con.
They met Mathis and a dog, but they never got to bring him home.
“Didn’t even receive a dog,” Morris said. “Let alone get my money back.”
He filed a complaint, and he’s not alone. Attorney General Josh Stein received more than 50 complaints about Ry-Con families within and outside of North Carolina.
Mathis now facing 42 charges of obtaining property by false pretense.
In a statement, Attorney General Josh Stein said:
“Mathis represented that he could provide families with trained service dogs that would help people with medical or developmental needs, often children, navigate daily life, when in fact he knew that the dogs were not adequately trained as service dogs. People paid amounts ranging from $4,500 to $16,710 to Ry-Con for the service dogs to help family members with autism and other medical concerns. The families who then took these service dogs home have recounted serious issues with the dogs, including fighting with other dogs and biting family members.”
Mathis bonded out of jail, but a Wake County judge took away his passport.
Morris wants to see stricter regulations on service dog providers.
“There needs to be some type of nationwide background that certifies these people,” he said. “You shouldn’t be able to just go print it out on the internet.”
If you think you have also been a victim, you can contact the Department of Justice at 919-716-6400.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.