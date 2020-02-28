Victim who never got service dog reacts to indictment of company president

“Mathis represented that he could provide families with trained service dogs that would help people with medical or developmental needs, often children, navigate daily life, when in fact he knew that the dogs were not adequately trained as service dogs. People paid amounts ranging from $4,500 to $16,710 to Ry-Con for the service dogs to help family members with autism and other medical concerns. The families who then took these service dogs home have recounted serious issues with the dogs, including fighting with other dogs and biting family members.”