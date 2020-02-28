UNCC student uprooted during study abroad trip in Italy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A junior at UNC-Charlotte knew she would have a once in a lifetime experience when she chose to study abroad in Italy this semester. But she had no idea that the coronavirus outbreak would threaten her experience.
Beth McGuire is a junior at UNC Charlotte. She arrived in Italy on Feb. 17 for the spring semester. She planned to be studying at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan until late May.
“As soon as I got here, immediately it all hit the fan,” McGuire said.
The coronavirus spread into Italy and has sickened hundreds of people, including in Milan where she is living this semester. McGuire says classes were canceled on Sunday and most everyone from her program left the city.
“I actually thought if I had any problem with the virus while I was in Italy it would be cases rising in America and me not being able to get back because of the virus in America and not in Italy,” McGuire said. “Nobody knows how to handle this. I’ve never experienced anything like this so the uncertainty of it is just what’s really going on right now.”
Since leaving Milan, McGuire says she and her friend have been traveling around the country and bouncing to different Airbnbs. She says they have hit roadblocks along the way.
“The station that we were going to arrive at in Florence, there was a woman there who was suspected of having the virus so we couldn’t get on the train there. We asked to get on a train, and they said we aren’t letting anybody get on the trains.”
McGuire says she would like to go back to Milan where she has an apartment, but the threat of becoming sick or being sent to quarantine worries her. She says UNC Charlotte professors advised her to follow the direction of her host school.
UNCC and Davidson College canceled certain spring break study abroad programs. Wingate University says it canceled a study abroad trip to China that was schedule for May.
