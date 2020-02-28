TSA finds multiple 3D printed firearms at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Replica firearms produced by 3D technology was discovered at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to a TSA blog post.
TSA officers discovered the firearms in a carry-on bag at RDU airport on Feb. 20.
Recently, North Carolina’s attorney general joined a federal lawsuit that aims to prevent 3D printed firearm blueprints from being released online.
Attorney General Josh Stein joined the lawsuit by attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia.
“These 3-D firearm blueprints are just as dangerous now as they were when I first sued to prevent them from becoming publicly available online,” said Stein. “Letting anyone have access to these files, and thus the ability to create undetectable, untraceable guns to hurt others, is a major threat to public safety. I will continue to fight to prevent the federal government from making these blueprints available to anyone and everyone.”
Between February 10 and 23, TSA says they found 161 firearms. Of the 161 firearms, 145 were loaded and 62 had a round chambered.
Replica firearms aren’t allowed in carry-on bags but can be packed in checked bags.
