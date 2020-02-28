Trump holding rally in N. Charleston ahead of S.C. Democratic Primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - President Donald Trump is set to arrive in North Charleston Friday afternoon.
The president is holding a rally at the North Charleston Coliseum Friday night.
Coliseum officials expect more than 13,000 people to show up and have issued traffic alerts all day long.
Many began getting in line before the sun came up Friday morning ahead of the event.
Trump’s appearance comes a day before Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic Primary.
The Palmetto State will not have a Republican primary this year after GOP officials decided to cancel it last September. They felt Trump did not have a legitimate challenger.
Party officials said they're saving taxpayers over $1 million by holding off on a primary.
Other states canceling their Republican primaries include Arizona, Kansas, and Nevada.
