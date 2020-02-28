Thousands expected at President Trump rally at North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people are now moving through the line for President Donald Trump’s rally at the North Charleston Coliseum this evening.
Doors were opened around 3 p.m. for the event which is expected to start at 7 p.m.
Officials say they expect more people to show up than the 13,000 seats available inside.
The coliseum does have a plan for overflow visitors to still experience the rally together.
Transportation officials with the Charleston International Airport and CARTA have told drivers and riders to expect some delays on Friday for those traveling around the area of the rally.
Officials issued a traffic alert today urging airport travelers to use Dorchester Road to Michaux Parkway as a primary route to the airport. People should check in with their airlines for any possible flight delays.
CARTA officials say they will have customer service available on Friday and will be giving updates to any delays or changes due to the president’s visit or traffic. People can call CARTA at (843) 724-7420.
The president’s visit to the Lowcountry comes a day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Trump had told reporters earlier in the month that he had plans to visit South Carolina.
“I’ll be going to South Carolina,” he said at Joint Base Andrews. “They’re working that out now. Probably the day before, but you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.”
The South Carolina Republican Party announced back in September that it would not hold a Republican presidential primary in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.