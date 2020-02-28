Rowan-Cabarrus Welding Program receives national recognition, continues to grow

Grace Peters is one of those female students. Since she loves to work with her hands and knew that a desk job was not for her, she decided to pursue an associate degree in welding at Rowan-Cabarrus since it is close to her China Grove home and offers many clubs and extracurricular opportunities. This year, she was one of seven students selected for the prestigious Ambassadors program, in which she serves as an official representative of Rowan-Cabarrus both on campus and in the community.