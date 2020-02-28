Person dies after being shot in front of home in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after they were shot in front of a home in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Azalea Hills Drive just before 4 p.m. Charlotte police officers responded to a call for assault with a deadly weapon.
When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound in front of a home. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the person was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. He has not been identified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people being questioned, and no additional suspects were being sought. A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
