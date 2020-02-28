More snow for the High Country, a few showers in Piedmont

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains this morning for the mountains, where most schools are closed due to another snowy forecast. The snow is forecast to pick up early this afternoon and linger through the morning hours on Saturday.
Outside of the high country, we’ll start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase and there will likely be a scattering of late-day showers around the foothills and Piedmont.
There will be a chilly breeze again today with afternoon readings not far from 50° in most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
Patchy clouds, brisk and cold overnight with lows in the 30s.
A cold breeze behind tonight’s front, so, despite plenty of sunshine, Saturday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, as afternoon readings rebound to near 60° under mostly sunny skies.
I expect we’ll stay mild Monday with highs in the 60s and just a small chance for a late-day shower before much better rain chances arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
